The focus on low-wage work and its impact on the well-being of workers across the U.S. is growing. However, relatively little is known about the financial well-being of workers in low-wage jobs. This study seeks to fill this gap by shedding light on the financial health of people in low-wage jobs and the impact of employment-related factors, such as benefits, on their financial health.

Our findings suggest that investing in the financial health of workers in low-wage jobs – defined as earning up to $17 per hour in hourly wages or up to $35,360 per year in annual wages – can be an effective strategy for employers to ensure a stable and productive workforce.