For Owners Looking to Sell, an Option That Keeps Their Company Intact
Employee Ownership Foundation study featured in New York Times, conducted by SSRS and Rutgers University
During the pandemic, employee-owned companies performed better in retaining jobs for workers than nonemployee-owned companies, according to research conducted by SSRS, Rutgers University’s School of Management and Labor Relations and the Employee Ownership Foundation. They also maintained salaries and wages at a higher rate.