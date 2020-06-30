Greg Kohs Joins the SSRS Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Tuesday, June 30, 2020 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Greg Kohs has joined the organization. Mr. Kohs is well-known and respected in the survey and market research industry, and his extensive experience will be instrumental in expanding the SSRS Sports Poll product.

In his role as Director of SSRS Sports Poll Data Management and Deliverables, Mr. Kohs will lead the transformation of enormous longitudinal survey data sets into a scalable and accessible online platform. He is highly experienced in converting static data files and reports into more broadly accessible online portals, particularly with advanced quantitative, qualitative, and user-experience research. Greg has successfully executed pivotal work related to brand equity, customer satisfaction, strategic product planning, pricing optimization and product bundling.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “We are very pleased to have Greg on our team. His depth of experience and track record of success will play a key role in elevating our Sports Poll product to the next level in terms of accessibility and application for our clients.”

Prior to joining SSRS, Greg was the Director of Market Research for Comcast Business in Philadelphia, PA. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals, and he has appeared on both cable and broadcast television shows and in USA Today, the Washington Post, and other major newspapers. He is currently authoring a book about market research.

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

