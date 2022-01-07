Half of Texans experience financial hardship due to ongoing pandemic

Half of Texans say they’ve suffered financially because of COVID-19 and for many groups the economic impact is severe. Those are just some of the findings from Episcopal Health Foundation’s latest 2021 statewide survey on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state.

The survey was conducted in November 2021 before the omicron variant spread quickly across the state. Researchers asked Texans about everything from the continued impact on finances to personal experiences with serious COVID-related illness to ongoing concerns about the state of the pandemic. The report highlights how the pandemic is affecting Texans differently depending on household income, race, and many other factors.