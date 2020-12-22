This holiday season is unlike any other, the end of a year filled with challenges that made us appreciate what we have. As we move into the new year, we wish you moments of peace amid the difficulties, connections with family and friends even if they cannot be in person, the warmth of memories from holidays past, and wonderful glimpses of the joy that still surrounds us.

In lieu of sending gifts to clients this year, our team has chosen to support our community by assisting two local organizations with donations. The Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County and the Delaware Valley Children’s Charity are this year’s recipients. Additionally, over the course of the year, SSRS made donations to the Media Food Bank, Toys for Kids (through the Upper Darby Marine Corps. League), and the Breathing Room Foundation, an organization that provides individualized care and support to families affected by cancer.

We truly value your partnerships and friendships and look forward to working with you in the upcoming year. Have a safe and healthy holiday season. We wish you all the best in 2021.

Warm Regards,