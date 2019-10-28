Health Services Research Special Issue: Discrimination in America

Health Services Research is soon out with a special issue: Experiences of Discrimination in America. The issue is a collection of original research based on finding from The Harvard T.H. Chan/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/NPR Discrimination in America Survey. Study design, data collection weighting and tabulation for this project were carried out by SSRS in 2017. The special issue includes an article on the study’s methodology that helped our research partners hear more than 3,000 Americans, and the unique experiences with discrimination of various groups defined by race (e.g. Native Americans, Asian Americans, Africans Americans and Latinx Americans), gender identity, and sexual orientation.

The fist articles are now available online: