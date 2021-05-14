Here’s what Americans say is their biggest financial regret

The coronavirus pandemic sent Americans’ wallets into shock. A new Bankrate survey finds that the crisis caused many consumers to re-evaluate how much money they plan to save for rainy days.

Americans’ biggest financial regret is not saving enough for emergencies, according to Bankrate’s May 2021 Financial Security poll, topping 20 percent of respondents. In addition, building a better emergency fund is what most respondents said they would do differently with their finances after the outbreak, at 26 percent.

“Emergency savings has long been the Achilles’ heel of financial security, with too many Americans ill-prepared for the unexpected,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “The sudden and deep recession brought on by the pandemic has driven this point home.”