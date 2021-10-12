Household experiences in America during the delta variant outbreak

More than a year and a half into the COVID-19 outbreak, the recent spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in the United States has extended problems for many households over the past few months. Even though many experts predicted the COVID-19 outbreak would already be subsiding, the delta variant is continuing to cause problems in the lives of most households across the nation, including severe financial and health impacts on a share of households who are in crisis.

This report examines the most serious problems facing U.S. households during the delta variant outbreak, with an aim to identify vulnerable populations in urgent need of government help or charitable aid. NPR, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted a survey August 2 – September 7, 2021, to examine the most serious problems facing households across America in the past few months when it comes to their finances, healthcare, racial/ethnic discrimination, education, caregiving, work, and well-being.