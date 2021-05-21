How do Americans feel about the anthem at sporting events? It depends which Americans you ask.
Washington Post-UMD poll conducted through the SSRS Probability Panel
A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll conducted in March found that 84 percent of Americans support the anthem being played or sung before professional sporting events. Seventy-one percent feel positive when the song plays. The survey was conducted in collaboration with the University of Maryland’s Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and its Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement.