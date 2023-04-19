How Primary Care Physicians Experience Telehealth: An International Comparison
Findings from the 2022 Commonwealth Fund International Health Policy Survey of Primary Care Physicians
SSRS, a survey research firm, worked with contractors in each country to survey doctors from February through September 2022.
Highlights
- The majority of primary care physicians in all surveyed countries reported seeing some patients in a typical week through telehealth.
- In most countries, including the United States, the majority of primary care physicians who used telehealth reported implementing their telehealth platform was “very” or “somewhat” easy.
- In at least half the countries, including the U.S., the majority of primary care physicians reported telehealth improved timeliness of care, offset potential financial losses from COVID-19, and allowed their practice to assess mental and behavioral health needs to at least some extent.
- In the U.S., a large majority of primary care physicians who used telehealth reported being “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with practicing telehealth.