How to Make Baseball More Exciting

Baseball, which for years led the country’s sports scene as “America’s pastime,” has stumbled a bit in recent years.

In 2019, the last full season with normal ticket sales before the pandemic hit, regular-season attendance was 68.5 million, down 1.7% from 2018 and a decline of 14% from the peak of 79.5 million in 2007. The 2019 World Series, too, saw slippage in its audience, averaging just under 14 million TV viewers a game, making it the least-watched Series in five years.

There are signs that interest in the game is still strong. For example, Major League Baseball in 2018 signed a seven-year TV-rights deal with Fox Sports for $5.1 billion, a 40% increase from the previous contract with Fox Sports, which covered eight years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

62.3% of the U.S. population age 12 and older consider themselves fans of Major League Baseball, while 18.5% consider themselves “avid fans” according to data conducted by SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll. The Wall Street Journal reports.