How Trump Voters View His Position on Pre-existing Conditions

Joe Biden and Democratic candidates for Congress are campaigning heavily on healthcare, arguing that another term of a Trump presidency would mean a rollback of insurance protections that are extremely popular. Mr. Biden pressed the issue at Tuesday night’s presidential debate, saying “there’s 100 million people that have pre-existing conditions” who could see their access to insurance “taken away.”

That case seems to sway Democratic and independent voters, but not Republicans: Recent polls show the party’s voters believe the president will do the best job of protecting those with pre-existing conditions. They believe the repeated promises he makes, at campaign rallies, in Twitter messages and with executive orders — despite his support of lawsuits and legislation that would do the opposite.

The New York Times reports on the latest findings from KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), The Commonwealth Fund and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Data collection conducted by SSRS.