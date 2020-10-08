In news about the presidential race, coronavirus overtakes nearly all else

According to The Breakthrough, a project from CNN, SSRS, the University of Michigan and Georgetown University tracking Americans’ recall of news about each of the presidential candidates, no topic and no word has overtaken all other news as coronavirus did about Trump in this week’s interviews.

Two other major news stories involving the president this week landed as the second and third most frequently used words: Debate and taxes. Hospital landed in the fourth slot, and “positive” in the fifth, a word largely used in reference to his coronavirus test result. Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, publicly announced September 26, just three days before the week’s survey began fielding, did not land in the president’s top 20 words.