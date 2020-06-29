Interest in Telehealth Services Is Ticking Up

With access to in-person health care limited to all but the most critical health cases during the coronavirus pandemic, results from two new surveys show increased awareness of, and interest in, remote access to health care services.

These national surveys by AARP of people over 18 – study conducted by SSRS – finds that awareness has increased most notably for the term telehealth, which rose by 11 percentage points from early March through early May. Adults 50–64 are most likely to have heard of each of the three terms — telehealth, telemedicine, and teledoc.