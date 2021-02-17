January 2021 George W. Bush Institute and IVMF Post-9/11 Veterans Survey

Through research, policy development, programs, and presidential recognition, the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative informs, influences, and unites communities, non-profit organizations, businesses, academia, and philanthropy. They aim to maximize the health and well-being of post-9/11 veterans and military families, setting the conditions for a successful transition and their continued leadership as civilians.

View the findings from the latest survey, conducted in partnership with the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families by SSRS. The study focuses on identifying issues facing post-9/11 veterans related to three broad areas: education, employment, and health and wellbeing.

Findings from the survey will be discussed during, “Stand-To 2021: A National Veterans Convening”. On February 18, leaders from the public, private, non-profit, and philanthropic sectors will come together to collaborate on how best to support post-9/11 veterans. At Stand-To 2021, we’ll examine research and solutions and offer policy recommendations that will equip veterans with the support necessary to continue their service as leaders to our country.