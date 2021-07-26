Jazmyne Sutton, Ph.D., Speaking at Bipartisan Policy Center Event
Providing information on the barriers patients face in using telehealth services and more
Not Your Mother’s Health Care: Surveying Consumer Experiences with Telehealth Services
Please join BPC as we release the findings from a national survey assessing the uses of telehealth during the pandemic, along with its effectiveness and challenges. SSRS conducted the survey and will provide important information on the barriers patients face in using telehealth services, the types of virtual services they use, and consumers’ perceptions on the quality and effectiveness of this technology.