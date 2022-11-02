Jazmyne Sutton Speaking Fall Super Review Conference

The DC-AAPOR/WSS annual conference is back for 2022, but with a twist! We know you can’t attend every conference, especially not in person, so DC-AAPOR and WSS are teaming up once again to bring you a sample of exemplary presentations that have been taking place at national and international conferences during the pandemic. At the 2022 Fall Super Review Conference, you will get the opportunity to learn about the work local colleagues are doing and connect with the industry in person.

SSRS Associate Research Director, Jazmyne Sutton, Ph.D., is presenting: “Examining Mode Effects in a Sample of Jewish Households: Differences Beyond Standard Demographics”.

Presentation Overview:

Reaching low-incidence populations requires multiple modes of data administration

Respondents may self-select into modes in systematic ways resulting differential responses on outcomes of interest

These differences may be explained by demographic characteristics used in standard weighting procedures

In some cases, these standard characteristics may not fully explain the variance by mode

Other characteristics specific to the population of interest may help explain differences

Learn more and register for the conference today.