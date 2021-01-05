FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Jennifer Schmidt has been promoted to the Vice President of Panel Operations and Online Data Collection Services.

Over the past two years, Ms. Schmidt has been the driving force behind the management of all online data collection cost estimates and panel vendor relationships. She has significantly contributed to a variety of initiatives to expand the SSRS Opinion Panel portfolio, including SMS surveys, streamlined registration, improved panel health, weighting, and data standardization.

In her new role, Jen will focus on the effective development and management of the SSRS Opinion Panel. She will be dedicated to implementing recruitment activities, generating cost estimates, overall panel management, and oversight of the execution of all Opinion Panel projects.

“The expansion of the SSRS Opinion Panel requires a dedicated expert”, Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said. “Jen’s depth of knowledge and unrivaled experience makes her an excellent fit. Enabling her to focus on the continued growth and innovation of the panel will enhance the function and capabilities in this critical area of research.”

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Contact Karin Kowalski for more information about SSRS: kkowalski@ssrs.com or 484-840-4317

# # #