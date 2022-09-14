Jennifer Su Promoted to VP of Research

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – September 14, 2022 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Jennifer Su has been promoted to Vice President, Research.

In this role, Jennifer will continue to manage studies for key SSRS clients, and work closely with them on research design and proposal development. She will contribute to the company’s strategic planning process to ensure the continued growth of SSRS, and will serve as a brand ambassador, presenting research and representing SSRS at industry conferences and events, including AAPOR.

Jennifer joined SSRS in 2017 as a Project Director. During that time, she has grown from overseeing projects to directing complex, large scale studies. In addition to instructing and mentoring her team, she leads several intricate studies involving different methodologies, and manages client proposals. She handles it all with grace, calmness, and impeccable accuracy.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, said, “Jennifer’s strong work ethic is backed by an intense interest and expertise in research that makes her an asset to our organization. She is an incredibly considerate and dedicated individual and it has been wonderful working with her all these years. She is well-deserved of this promotion.”

We reached out to some colleagues who share in our strong appreciation of Jennifer’s work:

“Jennifer Su is simply stupendous. The Vanderbilt Poll has been working with Jennifer for many years now on many projects that have had to navigate a changing and challenging survey environment. Her knowledge of every phase of the survey process is impressive and she has added tremendous value to every project she has been involved in. She consistently provides well-reasoned, data-driven insights and advice regarding question wording and survey design to help us achieve our goals and she has impeccable project management skills. The value that Jennifer adds to our projects keep us returning to SSRS because we know that Jennifer will always work with us to help us get the most value and insights from our projects. We so value her contribution to our projects that we are always tempted to include her on our releases as they would not be possible without her amazing assistance and insights.”

–Josh Clinton, Vanderbilt University

“Jennifer is one of those gifted people who understands the art AND science of doing good polling—a skill that is beyond invaluable in this day and age”

–John Geer, Vanderbilt University

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jennifer since she was with PSRA and was impressed then with her research and project management skills. Jennifer has been instrumental in maintaining the high quality our Annenberg Institutions of Democracy panels. Jennifer handles the demands of our projects with grace and professionalism. Plus, she’s a John Mayer fan, so that’s cool.”

–Ken Winneg, Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania

