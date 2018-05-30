SSRS VP Jonathan Best Published in POQ
Co-Authored Article, “Implications of Moving Public Opinion Surveys to a Single-Frame Cell-Phone Random-Digit-Dial Design” Released May 24, 2018
With the share of US adults living in households with cell phones climbing over 90 percent (Blumberg and Luke 2016), survey researchers are considering whether it is necessary to continue sampling landlines in addition to cell phones in RDD surveys. This transition raises a number of questions, including whether it will systematically change public opinion estimates, subgroup estimates, long-standing trends, as well as precision. To address these questions, we analyzed data from Pew Research Center national dual-frame RDD surveys conducted from 2012 to 2015. We compared the final survey estimates to those computed with an experimental weight that excluded the landline sample, thus simulating a single-frame cell-phone design.