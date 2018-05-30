Jonathan Best Published in POQ

Hello everyone!



You many have heard that the enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became effective across the European Union (EU) on May 25, 2018.



In the past, you may have signed up to receive communications from us, or we have worked together in some capacity which triggered your opt-in for communication. With the new regulation in place, we want to take the opportunity to reconfirm your consent to our communications.



If you would like to receive our newsletter, infographics, updates, and more, please click on the page below. Thanks! ...

Subscribe to our Mailing List! - SSRS ssrs.com Want to have the latest SSRS news, infographics and updates sent to your inbox? Then join our mailing list today! Sign up and never miss a moment of the SSRS action!