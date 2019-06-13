Jordon Peugh Promoted to Executive Vice President

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Thursday, June 13, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Jordon Peugh has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

Ms. Peugh has been a major contributor since joining the company in 2013. She has assembled a dedicated team that goes above and beyond to satisfy a wide range of clients. In addition to her role as Account Executive, Jordon is instrumental in developing strategic business plans for the organization.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, added, “Jordon is a pleasure to work with each day. She is responsive and considerate and excels at representing our company. Her contribution to AAPOR as 2018-19 Secretary-Treasurer is just one example of the high standards she sets for our organization.”

Jordon’s clients and colleagues commented:

“I worked with Jordon on a weekly and sometimes daily basis over a period of nearly 3 years. She was a fabulous partner in what was a large, complex and ever-changing project. Her attentiveness to the detail of our requirements, and her flexibility in helping to chart a path to delivery, were essential to the success of our work. During the time we worked together, I was continually impressed by Jordon’s thoughtful and creative leadership. I especially appreciated her transparency in managing difficult issues, and enjoyed the mutual respect that we built across organizations. Jordon leads by example, and never fails to strike the right tone in discussions and negotiations. I would gladly work with her again.” – Marisha Palm, Tufts Medical Center

“I absolutely LOVED working with Jordon on the Sesame Street Kindness study. Not only does she have all of the important technical expertise at a higher level than I have ever seen before, she is an incredibly delightful person with a sense of humor, a curiosity about the world, and an enthusiasm for the work and a calming presence that makes her a pleasure to work with. I can’t wait for the next study we do together. I’m definitely a part of the Jordon Peugh fan club #teamjordon and I know from other colleagues that this is a very large club!” – Jennifer Kotler Clarke, Sesame Workshop

“Working with Jordon is a complete pleasure. Working with survey research firms can be tricky – sometimes ideas or concepts are lost in translation, or a lot of hand-holding is necessary. That is definitively not the case here – I’ve worked with Jordon on several surveys, and each time I am amazed at how smooth and efficient the process is. The final output of our projects together is always at the highest level of quality, and she genuinely cares about making sure our ideas and messages are clearly conveyed both in the questions we pose to respondents and in the written analysis. I will continue to work with Jordon whenever possible.” – Michael Robb, Common Sense Media

“Jordon has that rare combination of qualities that doesn’t come along very often in one person: analytic thinking, problem-solving, an eye for details, and just being a pure joy to be around.” – Molly Brodie, Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation

About SSRS :

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.