Jordon Peugh Promoted to SSRS Chief Business Officer

Glen Mills, PA – Thursday, April 7, 2022 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Jordon Peugh has been promoted to Chief Business Officer.

In this role, Jordon will lead the SSRS Sales and Client Service teams while maintaining a primary focus on sales discipline, growth, and enablement. She will partner with each department to ensure a seamless experience for clients, further strategic initiatives, and future-proof the growth of the business.

Since joining SSRS in 2013, Jordon has made a significant impact on the organization. Under her leadership, her team has established an impressive growth trajectory including strategic client acquisitions and has implemented innovative approaches to satisfy the needs of several high-profile clients.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, commented, “Jordon is extremely responsive, client-focused, and collaborative. She has a proven ability to lead with distinction and will set an elevated standard for excellence as our Chief Business Officer.”

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

