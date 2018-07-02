Campaigns, Pre-Existing Conditions, and Prescription Drug Ads
New Kaiser Health Tracking Poll June 2018
Conducted by SSRS
Key Findings:
- Health care continues to be one of the top issues that voters want to hear candidates talk about during their 2018 congressional campaigns. One-fourth of voters say health care is the “most important issue” for 2018 candidates to discuss during their campaigns, which is similar to the share who say the same about the economy and jobs (23 percent). While health care is a top issue for Democratic and independent voters, it remains a second tier issue for Republican voters.
- Few voters (about one in ten) say a candidate’s support for a variety of different health care positions will be the “single most important factor” in their 2018 vote choice. But among the health care issues provided, majorities of Democratic voters, independent voters, and Republican voters say a candidate’s support for continued protections for people with pre-existing health conditions is either the “single most important factor” or “very important, but not the most important factor” to their vote.
- In light of a recent federal lawsuit and subsequent decision by the Trump administration, this month’s tracking poll finds most of the public – including majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents – say it is “very important” to them that the ACA’s provisions protecting those with pre-existing conditions remain law. Three-fourths say it is “very important” that the ACA provision prohibiting insurance companies from denying coverage due to someone’s medical history remains law, and seven in ten say the same about the ACA provision prohibiting insurance companies from charging sick people more. Nearly six in ten Americans say they live in a household where someone has a pre-existing medical condition.