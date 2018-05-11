Kanye Seeking Publicity
New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
Over half of Americans who heard about Kanye West’s comments on politics and slavery say he made them because he is seeking publicity, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Only 39% think West really believes in what he is saying.
This changes among partisan groups. Among Republicans, 56% think West believes what he is saying, while among Democrats, that number shrinks to 30%.
These numbers reflect Americans who say they’ve heard about Kanye’s comments; 72% said they’ve heard about them and only a quarter said they’ve heard “nothing at all.” Among African Americans, though, 40% have heard “a great deal” and 88% say they’ve heard about the comments. Groups that heard a great deal about Kanye’s comments included Democrats (23%), liberals (22%), and 18-34-year-olds (21%). Only 13% of Republicans had heard a great deal.