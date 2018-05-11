Kanye Seeking Publicity

Over half of Americans who heard about Kanye West’s comments on politics and slavery say he made them because he is seeking publicity, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Only 39% think West really believes in what he is saying.

This changes among partisan groups. Among Republicans, 56% think West believes what he is saying, while among Democrats, that number shrinks to 30%.

These numbers reflect Americans who say they’ve heard about Kanye’s comments; 72% said they’ve heard about them and only a quarter said they’ve heard “nothing at all.” Among African Americans, though, 40% have heard “a great deal” and 88% say they’ve heard about the comments. Groups that heard a great deal about Kanye’s comments included Democrats (23%), liberals (22%), and 18-34-year-olds (21%). Only 13% of Republicans had heard a great deal.