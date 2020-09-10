Kenosha trips and veteran comments drive conversation around Trump and Biden

The conversation around the 2020 presidential race last week followed the candidates to Kenosha, Wisconsin, while a headline-grabbing report that the President disparaged military veterans made a swift impression on the public.

According to The Breakthrough — a project from CNN, SSRS and researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Michigan assessing what Americans have heard, read or seen about Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump — more reported hearing news relating to Kenosha or race relations than any other topic for either candidate.

Both Trump and Biden made trips to Kenosha last week following unrest and protests after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back multiple times by police there. Kenosha itself was the top word used when Americans were asked what they had heard, read or seen about the President, and it was second on the list for Biden.