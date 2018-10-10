KFF Colorado Health Foundation Survey

The Kaiser Family Foundation and Colorado Health Foundation collaborated to conduct a survey of Coloradans examining a wide range of issues leading into the 2018 midterm elections, with special attention to health care and housing.

KFF has been tracking the role of health care throughout the 2018 election cycle, and Colorado, with an open gubernatorial election and many contested congressional races, provides unique insight into how the issue may play out next month. Similar to KFF national polling, the affordability of health care is among the top issues for Colorado voters. One-fifth of voters say health care is the top issue for the 2018 gubernatorial candidates to talk about during their campaigns, with the issue ranking higher for Democratic voters compared to independent voters or Republican voters. When voters are asked what explicitly about health care they would like the gubernatorial candidates to discuss, four in ten voters offer health care costs as the most important issue for the candidates to discuss. Health care costs outrank all other health care issues by a margin of at least four to one.

In Colorado and nationally, KFF polling has found that Democrats have an edge when it comes to voter enthusiasm in the upcoming elections. In Colorado, while Democrats have a slight edge in voter enthusiasm when it comes to the gubernatorial election, they have a stronger edge in the congressional elections. Nearly half of Democratic voters in Colorado say they are “more enthusiastic” about voting in the Congressional election this year than previous elections compared to smaller shares of Republican voters and independent voters. In addition, Coloradans’ midterm voting intentions appear to be largely driven by views on President Trump, with substantial shares of voters saying a candidate’s support for or opposition to President Trump will make the biggest difference in their 2018 vote choice.