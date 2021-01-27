KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: January 2021
Computer-assisted telephone interviews conducted by landline and cell phone were carried out in English and Spanish by SSRS
The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, this project tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and hesitancy, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.
Key Findings
- With news reports about states lagging in their vaccine distribution efforts and concerns that the supply of available vaccines will not meet demand, the latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor poll (conducted January 11-18) finds two-thirds of U.S. adults (65%) say the federal government is doing a “fair” or “poor” job of distributing vaccines to the states. About three in ten adults give the federal government a positive rating of “excellent” or “good”. Likewise, six in ten think their state government is doing a “fair” or “poor” job of distributing the vaccine to people in their state. Notably, while similar shares across partisans give their state government negative marks, nearly half of Democrats (45%) think the federal government is doing a “poor” job while Republicans are more divided in their assessment.
- About half of the public think that efforts to distribute the vaccine will “get better” under a President Biden Administration, compared to about a third who think efforts will “stay about the same,” and one in ten who say it will “get worse”. Democrats overwhelmingly expect distribution efforts to improve under President Biden (83%) as do a plurality of independents (45%), while most Republicans (57%) say it will remain about the same.