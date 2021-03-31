KFF COVID Vaccine Monitor March 2021

KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: March 2021
The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing research project tracking the public’s attitudes and experiences with COVID-19 vaccinations. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, this project tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and acceptance, information needs, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.
Key Findings
- The share of U.S. adults who report being vaccinated for COVID-19 or intending to do so as soon as possible continues to rise (currently 61%) and the share taking a “wait and see” approach continues to shrink (now 17%), while the share who say they will “definitely not” get the vaccine (13%) has remained about the same since December, according to the latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor. Black adults saw the largest increase in vaccine enthusiasm (55% of them now say they have either gotten vaccinated or want to as soon as possible), but one-quarter of Black adults say they still want to “wait and see” how the vaccine works for others before getting vaccinated, somewhat higher than the share of White adults who say the same. About three in ten Republicans and White Evangelicals say they will “definitely not” get the vaccine, as do one in five adults living in rural areas.
- While a growing share of adults say they now have enough information about where and when they will be able to get vaccinated, three in ten – including larger shares of Hispanic adults, young adults, and those with lower incomes – are unsure whether they’re currently eligible to receive the vaccine in their state. Among those who believe they are eligible, about one-third say they tried to make an appointment to get vaccinated and about half of this group says their attempt was unsuccessful. In a sign that the appointment process may be getting easier at least for older adults, the share of those ages 65 and over who say they tried but were unable to get an appointment declined from 16% in February to 7% this month.