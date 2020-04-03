KFF Health Tracking Poll – Early April 2020: The Impact Of Coronavirus On Life In America

Nearly six in ten adults (57%) report being worried they will put themselves at risk of exposure to coronavirus because they can’t afford to stay home and miss work (up from 35% earlier in March). View the findings from the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll. CATI conducted by SSRS. ...

