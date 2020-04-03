KFF Health Tracking Poll – Early April 2020: The Impact Of Coronavirus On Life In America

The Impact Of Coronavirus On Life In America
KFF Health Tracking Poll – Early April 2020; CATI Conducted by SSRS
Poll Findings: The Impact Of Coronavirus On Life In America
- As coronavirus cases in the United States continue to rise quickly across the country, and with sobering projections from the White House that even with mitigation efforts, deaths could top 100,000, the outbreak has directly or indirectly reached most people in America. The latest KFF Health Tracking poll, conducted March 25th – 30th, finds seven in ten Americans (72%) saying their lives have been disrupted “a lot” or “some” by the coronavirus outbreak. This is a 32 percentage point increase in the share reporting disruption in the KFF Coronavirus Poll conducted just two weeks prior. Partisan differences on this question found in the earlier poll have largely been erased, and in the current poll, large majorities of Republicans (70%), independents (72%), and Democrats (76%) say their lives have been disrupted. And most also report no end in sight with three-fourths saying “the worst is yet to come” when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., while few (13%) say “the worst is behind us.”