KFF Health Tracking Poll – March 2019

Kaiser Family Foundation has been tracking the public’s attitudes towards the domestic HIV/AIDS epidemic for more than two decades and this month’s survey explores the public’s attitudes towards and experiences with HIV/AIDS in the U.S., in light of President Trump’s announcement of his plan to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the U.S. within ten years. Few say they have heard about the Trump administration’s goal but, while not knowledgeable about the initiative, majorities across partisanship are confident that the goal of reducing the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. to near zero by 2030 can be achieved.

Most Americans (80 percent) say the impact of HIV/AIDS in the country is a “serious issue” and large shares of the public – especially black Americans and Hispanic Americans – say HIV/AIDS is a “serious concern” for people they know. Nearly four in ten black adults (41 percent) and half (51 percent) of Hispanic adults say they are concerned about getting HIV – including more than three in ten who say they are “very concerned.”