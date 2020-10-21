The Future of the ACA and Biden’s Advantage On Health Care
KFF Health Tracking Poll – October 2020; CATI Conducted by SSRS
Poll Findings: Concerns about the ACA, Coronavirus, FDA and CDC
The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll, conducted after President Trump contracted COVID-19 and was treated and then released from Walter Reed Army Hospital, finds in the wake of these recent events a sizeable share of the public feel negatively about the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and are increasingly worried about themselves or someone in their family getting sick.