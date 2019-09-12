KFF Health Tracking Poll September 2019
Health Care Policy In Congress And On The Campaign Trail
Computer-assisted telephone interviews conducted by landline and cell phone were carried out in English and Spanish by SSRS
The latest KFF Health Tracking Poll finds most Americans say many health care policy items included in the survey should be at the top of a busy Congressional agenda this fall. Majorities of the public say lowering prescription drug costs (70%), making sure the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions continue (69%), lowering the amount people pay for health care (64%), and protecting people from surprise medical bills (56%) are all “top priorities” for Congress to work on in the coming year. Fewer (32%) say expanding government financial help to those who buy their own insurance coverage on the ACA marketplaces to include more people is a “top priority,” which is similar to the share who rank the other, more partisan health care actions as top priorities. Three in ten say implementing a national Medicare-for-all plan or repealing and replacing the ACA should be top priorities for Congress.