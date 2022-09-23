Kyle Berta Promoted to Director of SSRS Panel Products

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – September 23, 2022 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Kyle Berta has been promoted to Director of Panel Products.

Kyle joined SSRS in 2017 as an Associate Project Director and has had numerous responsibilities across multiple roles since that time. In the client service space, Kyle manages highly complex custom work for key SSRS accounts. He provides valuable support to Omnibus clients, ensuring question design efficiency while preserving data quality. On the analytic side, Kyle delivers insight for SSRS public releases and performs vital tasks for the SSRS Opinion Panel.

In his role as Director of Panel Products, Kyle will support the design and management of the entire SSRS Panel portfolio, including the Omnibus, and will oversee the design, implementation, and R & D initiatives for the products.

“Kyle has immense dedication for his clients and colleagues. His deep understanding of the panel infrastructure brings a wealth of knowledge to every project and provides an unparalleled level of trust for our clients. Kyle is an integral part of the panel and its success,” Melissa Herrmann, SSRS president, commented.

