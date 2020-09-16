Latino, Black, Native American households suffer disproportionate financial strain amid pandemic

An unequal burden in America’s COVID-19 pandemic has been borne by those most vulnerable to the virus, and most at risk to its economic fallout. Latino, Black and Native American households across the country already weathering the brunt of converging crises – coronavirus, and systemic racial inequality – now find the virus’ havoc hitting home.

New polling reveals the fiscal straits into which coronavirus has plunged these groups. The survey, conducted July 1 – Aug. 3, and released Wednesday from NPR, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explores COVID-19’s impact on families’ finances, and their ability to maintain not just their profit margins – but the infrastructure of their daily lives.

A majority of Latino, Black and Native American households compared to white households across the nation report facing serious financial problems in the midst, and because, of the COVID-19 outbreak, as they also face disproportionate suffering from the virus itself.

It comes as the nation nears a grim milestone: 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. That looming loss has already disproportionately impacted communities of color.

At least four in ten Latino, Black and Native American households report draining all, or most of their savings; 72% Latino, 60% Black, 55% Native households report facing serious financial problems during the pandemic.