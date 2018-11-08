Mark Schulman Joins the SSRS Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – November 8, 2018 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Mark Schulman, Ph.D., will join the organization. Mr. Schulman has worked in public opinion and policy research for more than 30 years. A veteran of the polling industry, he served as Time magazine’s pollster for almost ten years, and has appeared on the ABC News Election Decision Desk. He has been interviewed by several news media leaders including CNN, Fox News, and the BBC.

In his role as a Senior Research Consultant at SSRS, Mark will focus on multi-faceted projects for government, media, health care, education, and more. His experience tracking presidential job ratings, political campaigns, and analyzing election results is unmatched, and his approach to research methodology and applications of data science in social research will be vital to the development and growth of the process.

Prior to joining SRSS, Schulman was co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abt SRBI, now part of Abt Associates. He taught at several universities, including Rutgers, where he was a senior project director of the Eagleton Institute Poll. He has been an adjunct professor at Hunter College, Queens College and Baruch College, CUNY. Additionally, he has authored numerous conference papers and articles in professional journals.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “Mark’s sterling reputation in the industry is well deserved; his wealth of experience, professionalism and knowledge make him a true asset to our organization. I am confident that, together, we will create new and profound approaches that will redefine industry standards.”

Schulman was 2002-2003 president of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). He has held numerous other positions within AAPOR, and is a past president of the New York Chapter. Mark served on the editorial board of Public Opinion Quarterly, the leading academic journal in its field, and as co-editor of the journal’s Poll Review Section. He received his B.A. from Washington College, where he is member emeritus of the Board of Visitors and Governors. He holds a M.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University. He is on the Board of Governors of the Jazz and Contemporary Music Program at New School University in New York City.

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological vigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

