Marquette Law School Poll March 2023

New Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds continued general trend of lower public approval of work of U.S. Supreme Court

Survey Conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 44% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 56% disapprove. This is a slight decline from January, when 47% approved and 53% disapproved. Approval of the Court’s work hit a low of 38% in July 2022 and had risen gradually in every-other-month polling until this new poll. In all of these surveys since the middle of last year, approval has remained well below the 60% rate from July 2021.