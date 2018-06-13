Meet Our 2018 Interns

We’ve got a talented team of interns this summer!
Meet our crew!
Christian Kline
Christian prefers to go by his nickname, “Chuck”. He joins us from Temple University, where he recently graduated from the Honors Program. His area of study was Psychology. As an SSRS Summer intern, Chuck is working with SPSS and conducting data analyses alongside our Executive Vice President, David Dutwin. He is also assisting with various projects for a few of our research directors. Fun fact about Chuck – he’s been a tap dancer since he was 10 years old! We might have to crank up some music and see if his dancing skills are as good as his research skills!
Sarah Kiley
This is Sarah’s second summer interning with us! She is a student at West Chester University, concentrating on Political Science with a minor in Marketing. She will be graduating next May. During her internship this year, Sarah is working on a number of projects and survey assistance for multiple clients. We’re glad she’s on the summer team again!
Tyler Kuhn
Tyler has joined our summer team as part of our Information Technology (IT) Department. He is currently studying Security and Risk analysis at Pennsylvania State University. He will graduate in the Spring of 2019. As an IT intern, Tyler is working on implementing new security protocols across our organization. Additionally, he is focusing on general maintenance for our systems, as well as staff support. Tyler isn’t all work and no play; in his free time he referees high school varsity and junior varsity basketball games. Welcome aboard, Tyler!