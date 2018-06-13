Meet Our 2018 Interns

Christian prefers to go by his nickname, “Chuck”. He joins us from Temple University, where he recently graduated from the Honors Program. His area of study was Psychology. As an SSRS Summer intern, Chuck is working with SPSS and conducting data analyses alongside our Executive Vice President, David Dutwin. He is also assisting with various projects for a few of our research directors. Fun fact about Chuck – he’s been a tap dancer since he was 10 years old! We might have to crank up some music and see if his dancing skills are as good as his research skills!