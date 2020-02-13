Mental Health Tops Californians’ Health Care Priorities

As California continues to grapple with rising health care costs and increasing concerns about access to mental health care, the California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) in conjunction with SSRS, a national survey research firm, conducted its second annual California Health Policy Survey. The survey provides insights into Californians’ experiences and attitudes about health coverage, health care costs, access to care, Medi-Cal, mental health, substance use treatment, the health care workforce, and homelessness.

Among health issues, Californians’ top priority is ensuring people with mental health problems can get treatment (52% say it is “extremely important”). Next is lowering the price of prescription drugs (47% “extremely important”), followed by making sure all Californians have health insurance (46% “extremely important”).