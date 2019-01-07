Michele Salomon Joins SSRS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – Monday, January 7, 2019 – SSRS, a full-service public opinion and market research firm known for their innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Michele Salomon is joining the organization. Ms. Salomon has worked in the research, management and consultation space for more than 25 years. She is a published expert in market research and data collection methods, and she delivers insights that support strategic campaigns to prompt action and motivate desired behaviors.

In her role as Vice President at SSRS, Ms. Salomon will advise on organizational strategy, brand and reputation management. She will develop new solutions, explore untapped markets and create strategic partnerships that will play a vital role in ensuring the growth of SSRS in the research landscape.

Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS, said, “We are very pleased to have Michele on our team. She is a versatile and creative professional with a broad depth of experience across many industries. Her proven ability to build and maintain long-term client relationships, including decade-long collaborations, will be an asset to our organization moving forward.”

Prior to joining SSRS, Ms. Salomon was a Client Director at Big Sofa Technologies, where she managed the largest North American agency account responsible for nearly half the company’s revenue. Additionally, she worked as a Senior Client Consultant and Researcher at Nielsen, and was the Vice President at Harris Interactive. She received her JD from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York, and her B.A. from Hunter College.

About SSRS :

SSRS is a full-service market and survey research firm managed by a core of dedicated professionals with advanced degrees in the social sciences. Service offerings include the Omnibus Survey, Probability Panel and other Online Solutions as well as custom research programs – all driven by a central commitment to methodological rigor. The SSRS team is renowned for its multimodal approach, as well as its sophisticated and proprietary sample designs. Typical projects for the company include complex strategic, tactical and public opinion initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. SSRS is research, refined. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

