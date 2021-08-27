MINNESOTA’S DIVERSE COMMUNITIES: IMPACTS OF COVID AND ATTITUDES TOWARD VACCINE

It’s no longer news that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted some Americans over others. Our Color of Coronavirus analysis, for instance, shows that Black, Indigenous, Latino and Pacific Islander Americans are all at least two times more likely to die of the virus than are White and Asian Americans when adjusted for age. But mortality rates are not the only place these disparities can be found.

On behalf of the APM Research Lab, SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania conducted the Minnesota’s Diverse Communities survey from April 26 to June 14, 2021—about five months into the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Among other topics, the survey asked Minnesotans about how the pandemic has impacted their financial situation and mental health, as well as their attitudes toward the vaccine.