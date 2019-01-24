More Americans now see Mueller probe as justified

More Americans think the Russia investigation is justified than say it is politically motivated, the first time that’s happened in CBS News polling. Still, Republicans continue to take the President’s view on the matter, and a majority of Americans — including most Democrats — think Democrats in Congress should focus more on getting their own agenda passed than trying to investigate the president.

Fifty percent of Americans now think the Russia investigation is justified, while just 45 percent think it is politically motivated. As recently as November, a slight majority of Americans felt the investigation was politically motivated.