MOSAIC BRIEF: Homeschooling in the Time of COVID-19

The 2020-21 academic year for children in the K-12th grade age range was marked with online and hybrid schooling. The dream of universal vaccines and flattening lines of cases and hospitalizations gave us hope that 2021-22 would be a recovery year from a very intense year of children being primarily in the home environment for education. Unfortunately, as the academic year begins, vaccines are only available for children 12 and older, and cases in the United States continue to increase because of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, we may be dealing with more online schooling.

All respondents living with one or more children in K-12 who had some remote education in the spring were asked about the challenges they faced with distance learning. Using results from the survey, the research team released a data brief highlighting the frustrations caretakers had with virtual schooling in the 2020-2021 school year. Some of the most common frustrations included student attention problems, low social interaction, and low teacher interaction.