Most Americans concerned about Russian interference in midterm elections

More than six in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about potential Russian interference in the 2018 elections. However, this concern breaks down along party lines. While 64 percent of Democrats say they are very concerned, only 15 percent of Republicans feel this way. Most independents are at least somewhat concerned.

A majority of Americans also disapprove of President Trump’s handling of matters related to the Russia investigation, though Republicans continue to rally behind the president. While most independents and nearly all Democrats disapprove, two thirds of Republicans approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the issue.