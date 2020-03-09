Most Americans confident government can stop nationwide epidemic, but see local cases on the horizon
New CNN Poll Conducted by SSRS
A majority of Americans say they are at least somewhat confident the federal government can prevent a nationwide epidemic of novel coronavirus, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, but only about half say the government has done a good job of containing its spread so far.
Reviews of President Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak of coronavirus tilt negative, with 48% saying they disapprove and 41% approving.