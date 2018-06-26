Most Americans have inadequate savings, but they aren’t sweating it

Americans are comfortably numb with their savings plight.

Experts recommend households hold six months’ worth of emergency expenses in a savings account as a buffer against spiraling into debt should disaster occur. Just 29 percent of adults say they have that large a reserve, according to a new Bankrate survey.

You would guess Americans with insufficient savings would be wracked with angst and determined to beef up their funds.

Sadly, no.

A majority of respondents — 62 percent — say they are either very or somewhat comfortable with their level of emergency savings, according to the Bankrate survey. Which means many families are living on a knife’s edge, yet not resolute to do anything about it.

“The goal should be to have enough emergency savings to cover six months’ expenses – and anything less than that should cause discomfort,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst.