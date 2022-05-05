Most Americans say now is not the time to end Trump-era Title 42 border policy

(CNN) Most Americans say now is not the time to end a pandemic-era border restriction that the Biden administration hoped to drop this month, but those who say it ought to continue are divided over how long it should remain in place, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The policy, known as Title 42, was put in place by the Trump administration early in the coronavirus pandemic. It allows US border officials to immediately turn migrants who have reached the United States, including those seeking asylum, back to Mexico or their home countries because of the public health crisis. While a majority of the public (56%) favors allowing migrants from Central American countries to seek asylum, fewer (45%) say asylum claims should take priority over efforts to limit the number of people seeking to enter the country.