Most Americans think election results could lead to political violence in the coming years

New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS

Overall, 71% say political violence in response to election results is at least somewhat likely, including 34% who believe it is very likely. The expectation that elections will lead to violence also cuts across party lines (78% of Democrats, 70% of independents and 65% of Republicans describe it as likely).

There is far less partisan agreement over whether American democracy took a blow due to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Overall, 62% are concerned that the attack weakened American democracy. But a political divide was evident: Among Democrats (79%) and independents (64%), most say they are concerned that it weakened democracy, but just 36% of Republicans feel the same.