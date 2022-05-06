Most Americans want Roe v. Wade to stay, but draft abortion opinion hasn’t shaken the midterm landscape
New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS
(CNN)Americans remain broadly opposed to overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would strike down the landmark ruling.
Sixty-six percent say Roe v. Wade should not be completely struck down, and 59% would support Congress passing legislation to establish a nationwide right to abortion, including 81% of Democrats, 65% of independents and 30% of Republicans, the survey finds.