Most satisfied with Chauvin verdict, but partisans divide

More than three-quarters of Americans say they are satisfied with the guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last spring in Minneapolis, according to a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Just 16% are dissatisfied with the outcome.

But expectations for changes to the way Black people and other racial and ethnic minorities are treated in American society following the verdict are mixed (53% say they are likely, 43% unlikely), and most (55%) say their view of the nation’s criminal justice system is unchanged by the verdict. And the survey finds sharp divisions by party in views on the verdict and policing.

Chauvin was found guilty on three charges after Floyd’s death was captured on video by a teenager. President Joe Biden called the verdict “a giant step toward justice in America” but added that it wasn’t enough, calling on Congress to pass more legislation and for America to face systemic racism in the country. The poll was fielded entirely after the verdict was announced one week ago.