Most say winner of November presidential election should choose the next Supreme Court justice

New findings from The Breakthrough, a project from CNN, SSRS and researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Michigan show that as the country approached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the ongoing pandemic remained top of mind when Americans were asked what they read, heard or saw about the presidential candidates.



The virus continued to top the list of words mentioned about President Donald Trump -- as it has for all but two of the 12 weeks for which this question has been tracked -- and is the third-most frequently mentioned word for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, behind more generic terms like "talk" and "good." ...

Coronavirus continues to top what Americans hear about Trump www.cnn.com As the country approached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the ongoing pandemic remained top of mind when Americans were asked what they read, heard or saw about the presidential candidates.